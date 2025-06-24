Patton Oswalt Has a Message for Cosplaying ICE ‘Douchebags’

Comedian Patton Oswalt “hates” what ICE agents are doing to the immigrant population both in his hometown of Los Angeles and across the country.

“But in a weird way, I feel bad for the ICE agents because it’s so clear this was their fantasy,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Speaking to guest host and Andor star Diego Luna on Monday night, Oswalt mocked the agents for acting like the Sylvester Stallone character Judge Dredd. “But the thing is,” he joked, “they’re shaped like me, they look like Pillsbury Stromtroopers.”

With that in mind, Oswalt asked to speak directly to members of ICE. Turning to the camera, he told them that while they might be fans of macho characters like Judge Dredd or Mad Max, they have to face reality.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has faced criticism for dressing up as an ICE agent to ride along on immigration raids. Department of Homeland Security

“Your knees are hurting, your hips are screaming, and your back is aching,” he told them. “And you’re thinking, ‘Why didn’t I just stay home and play Red Dead Redemption and eat Sun Chips instead of coming out here in the heat where everyone’s booing me and I’m realizing that I’m the biggest douchebag on the planet?’”

Ultimately, Oswalt told them they “still have a chance to do what I do and serve humanity by staying home and playing video games and purchasing all of America’s great snack foods and helping this wonderful economy.”

Patton Oswalt supported SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikers at the Disney studio in Burbank, California, in 2023. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Earlier in his interview with Luna, Oswalt professed his love for Andor as a “next level” Star Wars series, precisely because of its political relevance.

“You’re watching Andor going, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching a Star Wars show and this is the most relevant thing to what’s going on in this country in terms of the the weird fascist takeover that’s happening.’”