Patton Oswalt: It’s Hard for ‘Insecure People’ to Say Sorry

What do veteran comedians think of when they hear the term “cancel culture?” Turns out, a whole lot.

Over the past few weeks, Andy Levy, host of The New Abnormal politics podcast, has had a few comics on as guests—Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Paul F. Tompkins, and Danny Zuker to name a few—and asked them all this question.

“[It’s a topic] that has assumed an outsized role in how we talk about a lot of things,” says Andy.

The answers they gave were funny, insightful, and also piping hot. Patton Oswalt talks about political violence, Conan sidekick Andy Richter shares why he loves cancel culture, and Modern Family’s Danny Zuker puts Dave Chappelle on blast—and they’re all compiled in this bonus episode.

“Most people that say or do things that are controversial or hurtful or demand an apology, it doesn’t really seem to affect their career,” says Patton. “Trust me, apologizing is really difficult. Apologizing is something that insecure people really can’t do. It’s terrifying for them.”

Plus! Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali from the National Wildlife Fund joins show co-host Danielle Moodie at the end of the show to talk about how the climate crisis is impacting communities of color, and by impacting we mean killing, and the one thing that can be done to solve it all.

