Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection to Be Auctioned Off for Charity

Read it at BBC News
The largest art auction in history will be held in November when Christie’s auctions off an estimated $1 billion in precious originals belonging to the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The 150 works spanning 500 years include pieces by Paul Cezanne, Botticelli, Renoir, David Hockney, and Roy Lichtenstein, according to the sales bill. Allen, who died in 2018 after a long illness, willed that the proceeds would go to charity. Cezanne’s La Montagne Sainte-Victoire is expected to bring $100 million alone. Allen and his friend Bill Gates founded Microsoft in 1975. Allen left in 1983 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.