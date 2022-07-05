Uncle of Parade Shooting ‘Person of Interest’: ‘I Saw No Signs of Trouble’
‘I AM HEARTBROKEN’
The uncle of the 22-year-old named a “person of interest” in the July 4 parade shooting that left six people dead insisted that he “saw no warning signs” that his nephew could be violent. Paul Crimo told Fox 32 Chicago that he saw Robert Crimo on Sunday evening and did not notice anything out of the ordinary with his nephew, whom he described as a “Youtube rapper.”
“I saw no signs of trouble. And if I did see signs I would have said something,” Crimo said. Adding that he and his brother are “very well known” in Highland Park, Crimo also expressed his sadness, saying that his “heart is just shattered.” “I am deeply deeply sorry for everyone that lost their lives and got injured. From the bottom of my heart…I am heartbroken,” he added.