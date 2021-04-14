Paul Flores Tried to Rape Kristin Smart Before Murdering Her, Prosecutor Says
Kristin Smart was murdered during an attempted rape, the San Luis Obispo County district attorney said Wednesday. Smart, a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic State University, went missing in 1996 while walking home from a party. Paul Flores, 44, was arrested in his Los Angeles home and charged with her murder this week. “It is alleged that Mr. Flores caused the death of Kristin Smart while in the commission of or attempted rape,” District Attorney Dan Dow said. He has denied having any role in Smart’s disappearance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff also said Wednesday that Flores’ father, Ruben, aided him in disposing of the body, and he has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her remains have yet to be found.