Paul Gosar Claims Video Message to White Nationalist Group Was ‘Miscommunication’
QUITE A MIX-UP
Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) video message addressing attendees of the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in February was the result of a “miscommunication” with his staffer, he claims. AFPAC is headed by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist known for anti-Semitic comments and who offered coded praise for Adolf Hitler at the same gathering Gosar addressed. The video message Gosar sent out “wasn’t supposed to go to Nick’s group,” the Arizona congressman told Politico, claiming that a staffer “misconstrued” what Gosar’s chief of staff directed. The tape was supposed to go to other groups as a general “welcome video,” he said, adding that “we’re kind of short-handed.”
Gosar, who spoke in person at AFPAC just last year, also said he “didn’t know anything about” Fuentes, which is basically what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed when questioned about her speech at AFPAC. “The young people that were being misled by somebody—we should be trying to mentor, trying to change them,” Gosar told Politico. “I’ve given up … on dealing with Nick. Nick’s got a problem with his mouth.”