Rep. Paul Gosar Planning Yet Another Event With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes, Says Report
GRUESOME TWOSOME
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is once again set to share a stage with the notorious white-supremacist streamer Nick Fuentes. Gosar and Fuentes—who marched in the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was at the U.S. Capitol with supporters during the Jan. 6 riot, and has been thrown off all major social-media platforms—previously appeared together at a white-nationalist convention in February. At that event, Fuentes declared that “white people are done being bullied,” described the Capitol riot as “awesome,” and ridiculed Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for using a wheelchair. According to Arizona Central, a flier showing the pair was pushed out on Telegram on Monday night, teasing the announcement of a new event with the two on July 1. Gosar appeared to defend the plans on Twitter, saying that he “will not agree 100 percent on every issue” with all conservatives, and he’s “not sure why anyone is freaking out.”