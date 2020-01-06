Rep. Paul Gosar Tweets Out Fake Image of Obama, Iranian President Shaking Hands
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Monday afternoon tweeted out a fake photograph of former President Barak Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shaking hands. “The world is a better place without these guys in power,” Gosar wrote alongside the altered photo showing Obama and Rouhani smiling in front of what appears to be U.S. and Iranian flags. However, CNN reports that the original, un-altered image featured Obama shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 40 minutes later, the representative told his Twitter followers that he knew the image was photoshopped. “No one said this wasn’t photoshopped... No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person,” he tweeted. “The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”
This comes after Gosar also retweeted a post that accused George Soros’ son of being the alleged whistleblower that raised concerns and prompted an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.