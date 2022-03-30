‘Sopranos’ Actor Famous for ‘Helicopters’ Scene in ‘Goodfellas’ Dead on 76th Birthday
‘YOU WANNA SEE HELICOPTERS?’
Bad-guy screen icon Paul Herman, who played Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in The Sopranos and Henry Hill’s coke-dealing Pittsburgh Connection in Goodfellas, has died on his 76th birthday, according to fellow Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli. Herman had a prolific film career, playing a number of supporting roles in series and films, including his most recent role as Whispers Di Tullio in The Irishman in 2019. He also acted in Once Upon a Time in America, Crazy Heart, and American Hustle. Imperioli wrote a heartfelt dedication to his friend in an Instagram post: “A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor… Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us.”
No cause of death has yet been released.