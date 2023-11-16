College Professor Charged in Jewish Protester’s Shocking Death

California cops said Thursday that they’ve arrested a community college professor on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler, who died earlier this month after suffering a head injury during dueling protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The suspect, Loay Alnaji, who reportedly taught computer science at Ventura Community College, was arrested Thursday morning and is being held on $1,000,000 bail, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The fatal encounter occurred on Nov. 5 in Thousand Oaks, California, where dueling protests of supporters of Palestine and Israel took a violent turn, with witnesses saying a pro-Palestine protester appeared to strike Kessler, who’d been photographed carrying an Israeli flag.

In a press conference last week, Sheriff James “Jim” Fryhoff said that Kessler was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.

“He fell backward and struck his head on the ground,” he said. “What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward isn’t crystal clear.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.