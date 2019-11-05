G/O Media Exec Who Issued Deadspin’s ‘Stick to Sports’ Mandate Resigns

G/O Media editorial director Paul Maidment, who infamously issued a “stick to sports” edict for Deadspin early last week leading to the exodus of the website’s entire staff, has resigned.

“I wanted to let you all know that effective immediately I have resigned my position as Editorial Director of G/O Media. It is the right moment for me to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity,” Maidment wrote in a memo to staff. “I admire the journalism that you produce and the unique voice that is otherwise missing from mainstream media. It has been a great honor and I wish you all the very best. I am certain that the sites will grow and thrive in the future.”

“We thank Paul for his hard work and wish him nothing but the very best,” a G/O spokesperson said in response. “We will be working with our EICs to expedite the search for a new editorial director.” Over the weekend, G/O confirmed that Maidment was responsible for writing some of the new, decidedly un-Deadspin content for Deadspin after the newsroom had been emptied.