Manafort Associate Found Guilty of Trying to Bribe His Way Into Trump White House
SOLD OUT
A Chicago banker was found guilty Tuesday of helping Paul Manafort improperly receive $16 million in loans in order to interview for a job within the Trump administration. Prosecutors said Stephen Calk helped secure two different loans totaling $16 million for Manafort shortly after the 2016 election in exchange for interviews for different Trump administration positions, including Secretary of the Army. That included using a holding company to help secure the loans, something Calk said he could only obtain with the approval of his bosses. He was later charged with financial institution bribery and conspiracy in 2019, with his trial leading to Anthony Scaramucci testifying against him. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, with his lawyers promising to fight for an appeal.