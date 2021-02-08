Manafort Can’t Face State Charges After Trump Pardon, Appeals Court Rules
FINAL JEOPARDY
The New York State Court of Appeals said it would not hear a trial on President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, allowing to stand a lower court’s ruling that further prosecution would run afoul of double jeopardy laws. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. first brought charges of mortgage fraud against Manafort in 2019, following his 2018 conviction on tax and bank fraud charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 Trump campaign. However, a trial court dismissed the state charges in December 2019, writing that the “defendant has already been convicted involve the same fraud, against the same victims, as is charged in his New York indictment.” That dismissal was upheld by an appellate court last year and now the state’s highest court. Trump pardoned Manafort in December.