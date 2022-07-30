Manafort Claims Michael Cohen Spied on 2016 Trump Campaign
CLOAK AND DAGGER
While Trump was complaining on Twitter about people spying on his 2016 campaign, Paul Manafort says the real enemy was internal: Michael Cohen. Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman and now a convicted felon, writes in his new book Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted but Not Silenced that lawyer Manafort had access to all campaign communications, Vox reports. “He had knowledge and he would be sitting in his office, gaining knowledge by virtue of spying on the campaign,” Manafort claimed, writing that Cohen had told him he was monitoring then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Cohen has disputed the claims, saying in a statement to Vox: “Not surprisingly, Manafort is distorting the truth.” He said: “I requested administrative access to only Corey Lewandowski’s campaign email address after he was terminated...to prove to Trump that it was Corey who was leaking negative information on Jared and Ivanka to the press.”