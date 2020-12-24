In First Tweets Since 2016, Paul Manafort Heaps Praise on Trump
After getting pardoned by President Trump on Wednesday night, one of Paul Manafort’s first moves was to tweet for the first time in four years. “Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are.” Nevertheless, Manafort tried his best, devoting two more tweets’ worth of lavish praise.
The president’s campaign chairman in 2016, Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, in charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. In May, he was sentenced to seven-and-a half years in prison, though he was allowed to serve at home due to fears of COVID-19. Before tonight, his last tweet—sent Dec. 19, 2016—read “President Donald J. Trump! Nothing more to say except now it is time "To Make America Great Again"!