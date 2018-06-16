Paul Manafort Gets ‘VIP’ Treatment in Virginia Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Manafort, the former head of President Trump’s 2016 election campaign and one of the first Trump aides to be indicted as part of the ongoing Russia probe, was booked into a federal prison in Virginia late Friday after a judge revoked his bail earlier this week. Manafort arrived at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, just after 8 p.m. Jail records listed him as a prisoner in a "VIP" housing unit at the 500-bed prison. The move came after prosecutors alleged Manafort engaged in witness tampering ahead of his upcoming trial on conspiracy and money-laundering charges.