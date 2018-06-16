CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    LOCKED UP

    Paul Manafort Gets ‘VIP’ Treatment in Virginia Jail

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Paul Manafort, the former head of President Trump’s 2016 election campaign and one of the first Trump aides to be indicted as part of the ongoing Russia probe, was booked into a federal prison in Virginia late Friday after a judge revoked his bail earlier this week. Manafort arrived at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, just after 8 p.m. Jail records listed him as a prisoner in a "VIP" housing unit at the 500-bed prison. The move came after prosecutors alleged Manafort engaged in witness tampering ahead of his upcoming trial on conspiracy and money-laundering charges.

    Read it at NBC News