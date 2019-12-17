Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Hospitalized for Cardiac Event: Report

CHEAT SHEET
    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized since last week for a cardiac event he suffered while serving his 7.5-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania, ABC News reported Tuesday. Manafort has been serving out his sentence in a central Pennsylvania federal correction institute after being convicted of fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

    ABC reported that Manafort, 70, has been recovering at a local hospital since last Thursday due to the cardiac event and should be released soon. The longtime Republican strategist was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday in New York for mortgage fraud charges, but was not expected to appear in court.

