Convicted Fraudster Paul Manafort Lands Deal for Whiny ‘Political Prisoner’ Book
POOR ME
Paul Manafort—the ex-Trump campaign manager who was pardoned by the former president after lying to investigators who were looking into Russian election interference—has landed himself a deal for a whiny-sounding book about how awful it was to be convicted for fraud. The book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced, is set for release in August of this year, according to information from its publisher, Simon & Schuster. It promises to tell “the real story” about what it describes as “the lies about his work in Ukraine, his previous work with foreign governments and business interests in other countries, his involvement with the Trump campaign, and the ‘process crimes’ for which he was wrongly convicted and sent to prison.” The book will retail at $32.50. In 2018, Manafort was convicted of eight fraud-related counts in a case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was pardoned by Trump in December 2020, weeks before he left office.