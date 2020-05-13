Paul Manafort Released From Prison to Escape Coronavirus, Says Report

President Trump’s disgraced former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from prison and will serve the rest of his sentence at home to lessen the risk of him succumbing to the novel coronavirus, according to ABC News.

Manafort has been serving out his seven-and-a-half year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania. He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced back in March 2019. He wasn’t due to be released from prison until November 2024.

At the age of 71, Manafort is considered to be at particular risk from the disease which hits harder among older people. His lawyer, Kevin Downing, requested Manafort’s early release from prison due to coronavirus-related health fears last month, saying that he’d been suffering health problems including high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory issues for years.

“Mr. Manafort is at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 at FCI Loretto due to his age and pre-existing health conditions, and it is imperative that Mr. Manafort be transferred to home confinement immediately in order to minimize the likelihood of Mr. Manafort contracting or spreading the potentially fatal disease,” Downing wrote in April.

In December, Manafort was hospitalized following a cardiac event.

ABC News reports that he was released from prison to head home early Wednesday morning. CBS News stated that Manafort was met by his wife and another family member on his release.