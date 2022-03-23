CHEAT SHEET
Paul Manafort Yanked From Flight to Dubai Over Revoked Passport
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was pulled off a Dubai-bound flight in Miami earlier this week because he was carrying a revoked passport, the AP reports, citing officials. The incident occurred Sunday night, according to police in Miami-Dade, who said his travel was blocked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That agency declined to comment on the situation to Knewz.com, which first reported on Manafort’s removal from the flight. Manafort was convicted of financial crimes as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia during the 2016 campaign, but he was released in May 2020 and pardoned that December by Trump.