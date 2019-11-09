GUILTY
Paul Manafort’s Former Son-in-Law Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Fraud
Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law was sentenced to just over nine years in prison for a series of fraud schemes that stole more than $6 million from victims, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. sentenced Jeffrey Yohai to nine years and two months in prison for his “horrific” crimes, a spokesman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said. Politico reports that Yohai pleaded guilty to various fraud schemes, including renting out luxury homes without the permission of their owners, selling non-existent backstage passes for the Coachella music festival and pawning band equipment that belonged to someone else. Actor Dustin Hoffman and photographer Guy Aroch were among Yohai’s victims after investing millions into real estate deals.