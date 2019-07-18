CHEAT SHEET
Paul McCartney Writing ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Musical to Debut in 2020
Paul McCartney is trying his hand at theater—the former Beatle is working on a musical adaption of the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life. McCartney will be collaborating with producer Bill Kenwright and playwright Lee Hall on the musical, the BBC reports. Hall, who recently wrote the Elton John biopic Rocketman, will be writing the script and working with McCartney on the lyrics. “Paul's wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale,” Hall told the BBC. “I feel as if an angel must be looking after me.” McCartney called the 1946 film “a universal story we can all relate to.” The musical is set to debut in late 2020, with dates and venues still to be announced.