Paul Mescal Groped by ‘Creepy’ Fan Outside London Theater
‘WHAT’RE YOU DOING?’
Paul Mescal says he was recently groped by a woman who asked to take a picture with him. The 27-year-old Irish actor said the incident took place outside the London theater where he’s currently starring in A Streetcar Named Desire. “As we posed for it, she put her hand on my ass,” the Oscar-nominated Aftersun star told the Evening Standard. Mescal said he tried to pull away from the woman “but the hand followed.” “I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury,” he added. “I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass.’ The last thing I want to do is call somebody out in front of the theater—it’s uncomfortable for everyone involved—but it was really not okay. It was so gross, creepy.” He also said 97 percent of fame was “really nice,” but that “3 percent is somebody, like, grabbing your ass.”