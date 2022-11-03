Pelosi Break-in Suspect Was an Undocumented Canadian, Feds Say
OVERSTAY
David DePape, the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and assaulting her husband with a hammer, will likely face deportation when his state and federal criminal cases are resolved, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday. It turns out that the 42-year-old is an undocumented Canadian citizen who crossed the border illegally in 2008 from Mexico and never left. The one-time hemp jewelry maker, who once lived with a nude activist in liberal Berkeley, had recently been living in a garage and working at a lumber store. His boss told The New York Times DePape had fallen deep down the “whole MAGA, ‘Pizzagate,’ stolen election” rabbit hole. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest,” DHS officials wrote in an email to The Washington Post.