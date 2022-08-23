Authorities Release Footage From Paul Pelosi’s DUI Arrest
STATE MINIMUM
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday morning, three months after cops say he drunkenly crashed into a Jeep in California, injuring its driver. California Highway Patrol released the receipts Tuesday afternoon when they shared dashcam footage of Pelosi’s arrest. The crash, near the couple’s vineyard estate, left the 82-year-old with bruising on his hand, according to photos obtained by Fox News. Both he and the other driver declined medical treatment at the scene. The guilty plea will keep Paul Pelosi from serving additional time in jail, TMZ reported, with a judge ordering him to spend just five days behind bars—the state’s minimum. Pelosi received credit for two days he spent in jail after his May 28 arrest in California’s wine country, and had two more days waived for good behavior, TMZ reported. Pelosi will receive credit for the fifth day of jail time once he completes a court work program, a judge said. The businessman isn’t totally off the hook, however. Pelosi will spend the next three years on probation, must complete the work program and finish a three-month drinking and driving course. He’ll also have to pay a $150 fine and install an ignition interlock device on his car for a year, forcing Pelosi to pass a personal breathalyzer test each time he drives. Some in conservative media have began calling Pelosi’s punishment a slap on the wrist, as laws elsewhere in the country—such as Arizona—require at least 10 consecutive days of jail time and $1,250 in fees to first-time offenders, even those who don’t cause a crash.