Paul Pelosi Hammer Attacker Hit With Life Sentence After Spouting Conspiracies

David DePape rambled on about body doubles, his own psychic powers, and 9/11 when given the chance to speak on his own behalf.

David DePape, the man convicted for the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the pair’s San Francisco home in 2022, was given a life sentence after being convicted of state charges in California, including aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment of an elder, and residential burglary. Before the sentence was handed down, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman denied a motion for a new trial from DePape’s attorneys. When given a chance to speak on his own behalf, DePape went on a 45-minute rant where he claimed he was a “psychic,” claimed his wife was replaced with a “body double,” and reiterated conspiracy theories about 9/11, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. DePape was already sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of a federal official’s family member in May. “It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison, he can never be paroled,” Dorfman said before handing down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Associated Press reported.

Read it at Associated Press
