Paul Pelosi Is Reportedly Out of the Hospital After Brutal Attack
GETTING BETTER
Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital following the Oct. 28 assault at his California residence, CNN reports. He is currently home and resting after receiving “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” according to Nancy Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. The family is expected to give a more detailed update on his health later Thursday. The assailant, identified as David DePape, stormed the couple’s house around 2 a.m. on Friday, calling out “Where is Nancy,” according to the Associated Press, and allegedly looking to “break her kneecaps” before discovering that she wasn’t there. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the 42-year-old beating Pelosi with a hammer before tackling and arresting him. DePape, an undocumented Canadian, has pleaded not guilty to a slew of various state and federal charges against him, including attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and threatening an elected official’s family member.