Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence. Pelosi was arrested on May 28 and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and causing an injury. His lawyer, Amanda Bevins, appeared at an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court on his behalf. Pelosi is due back on Aug. 23 for a settlement conference where “a defendant may enter into a plea agreement, continue the matter for further settlement conference or set the matter for a jury trial,” Bevins wrote in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. The arrest occurred after a dinner party in Napa when Pelosi allegedly smashed into a 2014 Jeep, injuring a man and totaling Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche. Misdemeanor DUI charges include a punishment of “up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class,” according to a Wednesday release from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. Nancy Pelosi, who is touring the east and arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, is set to visit South Korea next.