House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a lawyer Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, over the holiday weekend for driving under the influence.

Instead of taking responsibility, the 82-year-old businessman and millionaire’s lawyer Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.

“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information,” Kamer said in a statement obtained by The Daily Beast.

The incident in question occurred Saturday night, after Pelosi left a “dinner party” and was involved in a crash with a Jeep that allegedly hit Pelosi’s flashy 2021 Porsche, according to Kamer. Pelosi was subsequently charged with two misdemeanors, including driving while having a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, per Napa County booking records.

Pelosi’s lawyer failed to respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on what “incorrect” reports he was referencing and why Pelosi hasn’t taken responsibility for driving while impaired.

“A prior driving offense erroneously attributed to Mr. Pelosi is untrue and likely refers to an unrelated person with the same name. This error must be corrected,” the lawyer said in the statement. “There are also incorrect reports that misstate the timing of events.”

Early Sunday morning, the millionaire was bailed out of Napa Valley Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Despite Speaker Pelosi frequently taking issue with personal matters regarding former President Donald Trump, she said she wouldn’t be commenting on her husband’s DUI.

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the speaker, told The Daily Beast on Sunday night that the House Democratic leader wouldn’t be offering a public comment on the incident.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Hammill said.