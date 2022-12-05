Paul Pelosi Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Brutal Hammer Attack

Read it at The Daily Mail
Paul Pelosi stepped out in public for the first time since being brutally attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home in September—attending the Kennedy Center honors in Washington on Sunday night. It was a triumphant return to high society for the longtime financier, who shared a box with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as his wife. He donned a tuxedo for the occasion, and could be seen sporting a hat and a glove on his left hand. Honorees at the star-studded affair included: George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and the members of U2.