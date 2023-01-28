Pelosi Suspect Says Sorry He Didn’t ‘Get More of Them’
CHILLING CALL
KTVU reporter Amber Lee says David DePape, the man suspected of a violent hammer assault on Paul Pelosi, called her from jail Friday to say the attack was part of an attempt to protect people’s individual liberties. “People killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit… have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior,” he reportedly said. “I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared.” Video of the attack on Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was not at home at the time, was released on Friday. DePape has pleaded not guilty and his next court date is Feb. 23.