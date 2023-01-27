CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Alleged Pelosi Attacker Rants About Hillary, Stolen Election in Jailhouse Interview

    DERANGED MIND

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    A screenshot of Capitol Police security footage shows David DePape outside the home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    SAN FRANCISCO DISTRICT ATTORNEY

    A jailhouse interview with David DePape, the man accused of brutally assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband, provides insight into his apparently troubled mind. In an 18-minute clip of the interview, released Friday, DePape told detectives he broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home to hold her hostage and make her admit to a series of “lies” she’d told about Donald Trump. “If she told the truth, I would let her go scot-free,” DePape said. “If she fucking lied, I was going to break her calves.” The supposed lies “originate[d] with Hillary” he said, as he ranted about Pelosi, the Democratic Party’s “crime spree” and the supposedly stolen 2020 election. DePape also equated his attack to American revolutionaries fighting the British in the 18th century. “When I left my house, I left to go fight tyranny,” DePape said. “I did not leave to go surrender.” Paul Pelosi was allegedly hit in the head with a hammer by DePape during the violent break-in. Body-cam footage, along with security footage and a 911 call, were also released Friday.

    Read it at San Francisco Chronicle