Alleged Pelosi Attacker Rants About Hillary, Stolen Election in Jailhouse Interview
DERANGED MIND
A jailhouse interview with David DePape, the man accused of brutally assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband, provides insight into his apparently troubled mind. In an 18-minute clip of the interview, released Friday, DePape told detectives he broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home to hold her hostage and make her admit to a series of “lies” she’d told about Donald Trump. “If she told the truth, I would let her go scot-free,” DePape said. “If she fucking lied, I was going to break her calves.” The supposed lies “originate[d] with Hillary” he said, as he ranted about Pelosi, the Democratic Party’s “crime spree” and the supposedly stolen 2020 election. DePape also equated his attack to American revolutionaries fighting the British in the 18th century. “When I left my house, I left to go fight tyranny,” DePape said. “I did not leave to go surrender.” Paul Pelosi was allegedly hit in the head with a hammer by DePape during the violent break-in. Body-cam footage, along with security footage and a 911 call, were also released Friday.