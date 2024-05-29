Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Apologizes at Sentencing for Brutal Hammer Attack
SHOWING REMORSE
David DePape, the conspiracist obsessed with right-wing podcasts who broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and brutally attacked her husband with a hammer in 2022, apologized in court Tuesday before a judge sentenced him to three decades behind bars. “I’m sorry for what I did. Especially what I did to Paul Pelosi. I should have left the house when I learned Nancy Pelosi wasn’t there,” he said, suggesting he may have still harmed the lawmaker had she been home. He added that he “will never do anything violent like that ever again.” It was the second sentencing hearing for DePape after his first initial sentencing—for the same prison time—was wiped away earlier this month because a court error kept him from testifying. The judge apologized Tuesday and said that error was “completely on me.” DePape critically injured Paul Pelosi in the assault, knocking him unconscious in front of San Francisco police officers. The Pelosi family says Paul, 84, is still recovering from the assault both physically and emotionally. As for DePape, the 44-year-old Canadian still faces state charges relating to the attack in a trial that’s slated to begin Wednesday.