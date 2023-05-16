Former LAPD Cop Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Boys While on Force
TWISTED
Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested and charged a former Los Angeles Police Department cop with sexually assaulting four boys, including two of his own relatives. The alleged assaults took place between 2007 and 2016, long before Paul Razo, the accused ex-cop, left the LAPD in April 2023. According to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, his victims ranged between 9 and 13 years old when Razo began abusing them. Two victims were related to Razo, while the others were the sons of Razo’s girlfriend at the time, the statement read. “The allegations of sexual abuse against vulnerable children in this case are deeply disturbing and it’s particularly troubling that the defendant was a law enforcement officer at the time,” the district attorney. Authorities have warned that Razo’s “access to children” means there may be more unidentified victims.