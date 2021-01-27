Portland Cops ID Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run Rampage
NAMED AND SHAMED
The 64-year-old man accused of intentionally ramming his car into 10 pedestrians and cyclists in a deadly series of hit-and-runs in Portland on Monday has reportedly been named as Paul Rivas of Oregon City. Rivas is facing murder and a string of assault allegations for the destructive 15-block ride through the city, which left nine people injured and one dead. The deceased has been named as Jean Gerich, 77, who died of blunt force trauma. The motive for the alleged hit-and-runs hasn’t been pinpointed—in a previous statement, Portland Police said they did not appear to be motivated by political, racial, or terrorism-related reasons. Tyler Meyer, who pursued and helped to corner Rivas, recalled his run-in with the murder suspect, reportedly saying: “I told him, ‘I think you just killed a lady up the street.’ ... He laughed and said, ‘Ah, that’s too bad.’”