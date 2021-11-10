CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Paul Rudd Is Revealed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021
IT’S OFFICIAL
Read it at People
Actor Paul Rudd, 52, was revealed late Tuesday as People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive. The beloved star of Clueless, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among many others, was announced by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. He expressed shock at the honor but told People: “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made.” Rudd, who has two kids with his wife of 18 years, Julie, quipped that he expected to be invited to “sexy dinners” with “Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.” Early—and ultimately false—reports had said the Sexiest Man title would go to Rudd’s fellow Marvel star Chris Evans.