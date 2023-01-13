Paul Ryan Savagely Attacks ‘Proven Loser’ Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Ryan gave a damning assessment of former President Donald Trump’s electoral credibility in scathing comments made Thursday. “He’s fading fast,” the former House epeaker said of Trump during a CNN interview. “He’s a proven loser who cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that.” Although Trump is the only major Republican figure to have officially launched a bid for the White House in 2024, Ryan said he believed that the GOP would realize that backing Trump again would hurt its electoral chances. “I think we’re moving past Trump,” Ryan said. “I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.”