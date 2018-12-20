Paul Ryan: Trump Won’t Sign Stopgap Spending Bill Due to ‘Legitimate Concerns for Border Security’
HERE WE GO AGAIN
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced Thursday that Trump will not sign the stopgap spending bill that was passed by the Senate Wednesday night due to “his legitimate concerns for border security,” according to Bloomberg News. Ryan told reporters he would return to the House to attempt to hammer out a new bill, saying, “We want to keep the government open, but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border.” The announcement comes just two days after Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that Trump would not shut down the government over the wall, prompting harsh blowback from many members of his party. But it’s far from the first time that Trump has flip-flopped on the matter: Last week, during a tumultuous press appearance with Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump proclaimed that he’d be “proud” to tank the government in order to get more funding for his wall.