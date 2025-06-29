Legendary Musician, 83, Cancels Shows Due to ‘Intense Back Pain’
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has been forced to cancel two concerts in Philadelphia this weekend as a result of chronic and intense back pain. A statement posted to Simon’s Instagram explains that the pain became “unmanageable” on Saturday and demanded immediate attention. While the concerts could not be rescheduled, according to the statement, Simon is hopeful that he will be able to complete the tour and make up for the canceled shows at a later date following a minor surgical procedure scheduled for sometime in the next few days. Simon’s “A Quiet Celebration” tour started in April in New Orleans with his first live concert in six years. Previously, in 2018, Simon announced his decision to retire from touring in order to spend more time with his family, and following the 2017 death of his longtime guitarist Vincent Nguini, with whom he had worked for 30 years.