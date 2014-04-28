Paul Simon, Wife Arrested After Fight

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Simon and wife Edie Brickell were arrested Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct following a “family dispute” in New Canaan, Connecticut. Both appeared at court Monday, smiling and holding hands. Neither was taken into custody and were only issued misdemeanors. Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said when he arrived at their home Saturday night, there were minor injuries and "aggressiveness on both sides." He added, "Frankly, they're both victims." Simon, 72, and Brickell, 47, have been married since 1992.