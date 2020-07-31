NBC Entertainment Chairman Reportedly Under Investigation for Fostering Toxic Culture: Report
‘PAR FOR THE COURSE’
NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is allegedly under investigation after former and current employees allege he fostered a toxic work environment, engaged in racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior that staffers described as “par for the course.” An article published Friday in The Hollywood Reporter accuses Telegdy of numerous instances of workplace harassment, including openly mocking gay executives, using misogynistic and homophobic slurs, and making negative comments about others’ physical appearance. The chairman and his alternative chief, Meredith Ahr, are both accused of creating a “terrible, even traumatizing experience” within the NBC reality-TV division Telegdy ran from 2009 until he was promoted to chairman in 2018. The report also alleges Telegdy has had a sour relationship with Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels and producer Dick Wolf.
“This narrative is not reflective of the values of NBC Entertainment or the culture we strive to create,” an NBC spokesperson said to THR in a statement. “NBCUniversal takes these matters seriously, and will investigate these allegations, many of which are coming to our attention for the first time. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating a safe, respectful and supportive workplace for all.” Teledgy, 49, also denied the allegations in his own statement, saying the claims are against everything he stands for.