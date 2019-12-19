Paul Whelan, the American Held Prisoner in Russia, Is Laid Off by Michigan Firm

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty

    Not only is Paul Whelan sitting in a Moscow jail, charged with espionage—the Michigan resident is also out of a job. Auto parts supplier BorgWarner eliminated Whelan’s position as director of global security in a corporate restructuring, The Detroit News reported. Whelan’s brother David said the termination “increases the strain on our family’s ability to keep some semblance of his former life ready for when he returns home.” Russia says it caught Whelan with a flash drive that contained state secrets on a visit to Moscow a year ago; he insists he is not a spy and was set up by a Russian friend.

