Ex-Marine Accused of Spying in Russia Begs Trump for Help

A former U.S. Marine who faces as much as 20 years in prison after Russia accused him of spying has begged Donald Trump to intervene. Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in December. He insists he’s been framed—his lawyer said he was given a flash drive by someone he knew that he thought held holiday photos, but actually contained classified information. Whelan appeared in a Moscow court Thursday for an appeal hearing in which he urged reporters to pass on his message to Trump. “Mr. President, we cannot keep America great unless we aggressively protect and defend American citizens wherever they are in the world,” he said. Whelan also holds British, Canadian, and Irish passports and asked for their help, too. “I am asking the leaders and governments in Ottawa, Dublin, London, and Washington for their help and public statements of support,” he added. The court ruled against his appeal and his custody will extend to August.