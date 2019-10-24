CHEAT SHEET
GOING NOWHERE
Russia Extends Detention of Ex-U.S. Marine Accused of Spying
A former U.S. Marine whom Russia claims was caught red-handed with state secrets will remain in jail until at least the end of the year after a Moscow court decided to extend his detention. Paul Whelan has repeatedly insisted that he was set up by a Russian friend and intelligence agent who allegedly planted a hard drive on him without his knowledge. Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, has urged those four governments to help him get out of Russian detention. A Moscow court on Thursday ordered him to remain in jail until at least December 29 on the espionage charges, according to Reuters. He's been detained in Russia since being arrested in December of last year at a luxury hotel while in Moscow to attend a wedding. If he's convicted, the espionage charges against Whelan carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.