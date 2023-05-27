Paul Whelan Says Russian Prison Officials Trampled His Belongings
DETAINED
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who’s considered to have been wrongfully detained in Russia since 2018, told his family that Russian officials retaliated when he refused to do interviews with Russian state television figures, according to a new report. “They stole ushankas (caps) I had made for myself as well as two cardigans I had repaired and used to stay warm,” Whelan said, according to his brother, David Whelan. “The two men took rubber bands off my packages of letters and scattered them, and trampled over my clean clothes and uniforms with their muddy boots.” Whelan told CNN on Sunday that he’s optimistic about being released soon: “I remain positive and confident on a daily basis that the wheels are turning. I just wish they would turn a little bit more quickly.”