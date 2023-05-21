Paul Whelan Still ‘Confident’ He’ll Be Freed From Russian Jail
‘QUICKLY’
Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine considered wrongfully detained in Russia since 2018, told CNN on Sunday he remains optimistic about the possibility of his release—but that he’s hopeful it will come sooner rather than later. “I remain positive and confident on a daily basis that the wheels are turning. I just wish they would turn a little bit more quickly,” Whelan said in a phone call from the prison camp where he is serving out a 16-year sentence on what the American government has called fabricated charges of espionage. In reference to the recent prisoner swap that freed professional basketball player Brittney Griner but left him behind, Whelan said, “I feel that my life shouldn’t be considered less valuable or important than others who have been previously traded. And I think there are people in DC that feel the same way, and they’re moving towards a compromise and resolution to this as quickly as they can.” In the meantime, the 53-year-old continues to endure harsh conditions at the camp in remote Mordovia. “There will be an end to this, and I hope it’s coming sooner than later, but it is depressing on a daily basis going through this,” he said.