    1

    Woman Who Killed One Baby—Then Another—to Be Freed

    TIME SERVED

    Illinois Department of Corrections

    An Illinois woman who admitted that she killed her infant daughters three years apart has been approved for parole after serving 32 years. Paula Sims, 62, blames post-partum depression for the crimes—which she tried to pin on kidnappers at the time, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Sims suffocated 6-week-old Loralei in 1986; her body was later found behind the house. Three years later, she did the same to 13-day-old Heather, whose body was found in a trash can. Her attorney told the parole board, “This woman is not a violent person. She’s not an evil person. She’s a person who suffered from a mental illness. And that mental illness is gone.”

