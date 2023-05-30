Capitol Rioter Who Threatened to Hang Nancy Pelosi Gets 2 Years in Prison
ACTIONS, MEET CONSEQUENCES
The Pennsylvania woman who threatened to hang then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the 2021 Capitol riot was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Tuesday after being convicted on a slew of Jan. 6-related charges. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C., Pauline Bauer forced her way into the Capitol building, yelling at police to bring out Nancy Pelosi. “They’re criminals. They need to hang,” Bauer screamed, according to federal prosecutors. “Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now.” Some of her threats were recorded on body-camera videos, according to the press release. “Bring that fucking bitch out here now,” Bauer said, while standing approximately 30 feet from Pelosi’s office. “Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.” Bauer, a 55-year-old restaurant owner, was sentenced for numerous charges, including the felony of obstruction of an official proceeding.