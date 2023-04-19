Save 20% Today on These Sleek, Portable, and Versatile Vapes
Vape, Vape, Hooray
PAX is here to level up everyone’s vaping experience with new iterations of its premiere vaporizers. In honor of 4/20 — a well-known holiday for marijuana enthusiasts — PAX is having a 20% off sitewide sale, no code is needed. Now is the right time to grab a new vaporizer and enjoy a vaping experience like no other at an unbeatable price. But act fast, this deal ends at midnight on 4/20.
With its sleek and streamlined design, the Plus is PAX’s premium vaporizer for novices and aficionados alike. Whether you’re using loose leaves or concentrates, the Plus heats up in a lightning-fast 22 seconds. Its four built-in modes let you customize your vaping experience like never before. Want less vapor? Opt for the stealth mode. Need more vapor? Boost mode has got you covered. Looking to conserve your cannabis? Efficiency mode is the way to go. Craving more? Flavor mode will satisfy your taste buds.
PAX Plus
Down from $250
The PAX Mini gives you comparable performance to its big brother in an ultra-portable form factor. This vaporizer also heats up in just 22 seconds, works with loose leaves or concentrates, and gives you over two hours of continuous vaping on a single charge. An excellent choice if you’re constantly on the go.
PAX Mini
Down from $150
