She’s Stranded in a COVID Nightmare—9,000 Miles From Her Kid

Her 9-year-old daughter was home in Tennessee with a fever this week as a bureaucratic technicality kept Payal Raj 8,900 miles away in India, hoping, hoping, hoping it did not signal anything serious.

“Today I’m going out of my mind waiting to hear from my husband how her temperature is,” Raj told The Daily Beast.

Raj and her daughter, Saanvi, had flown from Tennessee to her native India on April 6. She saw no reason not to assume she would soon be back in Hendersonville.